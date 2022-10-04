Do you dare to cross Freddy Krueger on Credit Island in the dark?

The Davenport Parks and Recreation Department is hosting their first Scary Movie in the Park at Credit Island Nature Preserve and Park for adults 18 and over on Friday, October 14 starting at 6 p.m. Over the course of five weeks, Davenport residents were asked to vote in the October Madness Movie Bracket on the department’s Facebook and Instagram pages to help determine which movie would be shown. The bracket began with 32 movies, but after over 600 votes, Wes Craven’s classic 1984 horror film, “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (rated R), was the #1 choice.

“Staff have talked about hosting a scary movie at Credit Island Park for a while now,” said Davenport Parks and Recreation Event Supervisor Amanda Randerson, “so we are very excited to be hosting this event and to see how involved and excited our community was about the participating in the movie bracket.”

The event starts at 6 p.m. with food for sale from QuickE’s food truck, yard games and a selfie station with Freddy Krueger. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets or low-back lawn chairs, picnic dinners and snacks. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. Cancellations will be made by 3 p.m. the day of the movie. For more information, click here.