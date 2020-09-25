Horse show to benefit equine therapy set for Saturday

New Kingdom Trail Riders are gearing up for a horse show this weekend to benefit their riders program for individuals that struggle physically or mentally. The equine therapy organization is based in Sherrard, IL.

The horse show will take place on Saturday at 9 am at Black Spur Equestrian Center in Milan. The nonprofit volunteers say fundraising during the pandemic has been challenging, but is hoping for a successful event.

The nonprofit aims to keep costs low for riders. All benefits from the event will cover operations and riding costs for the organization.

Sharon Vershaw, an instructor at New Kingdom Trail Riders, says they are being diligent about hosting a safe event during the pandemic.

“It’s all outdoors, so we can safely social distance. It’s supposed to be a beautiful day, so it will be good to get your family out, to get some fresh air and be able to be safe,” Vershaw said.

Admission is free, but attendees can participate in paid activities like training classes.

For more information, visit the event page here.