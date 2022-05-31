





UPDATE from Shiloh’s owner: Shiloh has been found. Someone opened the gate between the two Big River campgrounds and put him in. He is fine and on his way to safety.

A five-year-old Blue Roan gelding named Shiloh was reported stolen at Sandy Oaks Campground near Keithsburg, IL on Monday afternoon, May 30. He’s described as very friendly, stands 14 hands high and has just started to ride. When last seen, he had no shoes and a green halter with blue lead rope. He has distinct front leg markings and a white patch on his right front shoulder where he’d been kicked. He was removed from a secured line in his owner’s camping space.