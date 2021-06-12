Horses rescued after semi-trailer brakes ignite

Six show horses were rescued Saturday afternoon after the brakes of a semi-trailer hauling them caught fire.

David Dunham, Coal Valley fire chief, said the animals were being transported from Nebraska to a horse show in Springfield when the truck’s brakes locked up and sparked a fire near the Interstate 74/280 eastbound scale.

Someone at Crabby’s Bar & Grill nearby grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire, Dunham told Local 4 News. “It was out upon our arrival,” he said. “We’re lucky the hay didn’t catch fire.”

Two Hillsdale firefighters brought horse trailers to the scene, and the horses, which were rescued, were transported to the Rock Island County Fairgrounds until other transportation could be arranged, Dunham said.