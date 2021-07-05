Hoskins U Pick Blueberry Farm Open Again for 35th Year

Every year, hundreds of loyal customers return to pick blueberries Hoskins U Pick Blueberry Farm in Oquawka, Illinois. In fact, some have even been coming every year since the farm opened in 1986.

Roy “Gene” Hoskins, the owner and founder of the farm, said that with no chemicals added, his blueberries are the most organic you can find. He added that the bushes growing their berries today are the same blueberry bushes he planted when the farm first opened 35 years ago, even though the average lifespan of a blueberry bush is only 25 years.

The berries are priced at just $3 per quart, a price that Hoskins thinks makes his berries affordable for all, which is how he’s kept it ever since the farm originally opened.