Hospital display shines spotlight on health-care workers

Beginning New Year’s Day, a bright, shining spotlight will shine above 16 MercyOne medical centers – incuding MercyOne Clinton Medical Center – throughout the state of Iowa as a sign of appreciation for MercyOne’s colleagues, physicians and providers who provide personalized care at clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites, affiliate partner locations, medical centers and more.

The lights, which will be visible for miles depending on weather conditions, will be illuminated beginning at 5 p.m. daily through Jan. 7.

“Our wish is this symbol will serve as a beacon of light for our communities and a very visible recognition of our amazing colleagues, physicians and providers across our circle of care from clinics, patient homes, affiliate partner locations, lab and imaging locations, testing sites, medical centers and more,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne president and CEO.

“We are incredibly proud of the quality and personalized care provided by our colleagues to patients and each other along with the innovation underway. As we continue to battle COVID-19 together, we are filled with hope and gratitude,” Ritz said. “These lights signal to our colleagues and communities we will persevere together and move toward a brighter future in 2021,”

Share and see photos of the lights on social media using the hashtag: #MercyOneHope2021. For more information, visit www.MercyOne.org.