Hospital offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

This weekend, a hospital in Iowa will be hosting a targeted COVID-19 vaccination event for priority veteran patients.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Iowa City VA Medical Center, located at 601 Highway 6 West.

The COVID-19 Moderna vaccine will be administered during the event.

The top priority group includes veterans who are 75 years of age or older or those who are:

Receiving hemodialysis

Awaiting a solid organ transplant

Receiving chemotherapy

The hospital says vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Patients will be required to stay for a 15-minute observation period after the vaccination.

Those with scheduled appointments to receive a Moderna vaccine are advised by the hospital to “please keep your appointment and do not come to the walk-in clinic.”

They add guest and visitor restrictions will apply.

Patients arriving at the Iowa City VA will be screened for COVID symptoms and temperature, and masks are required while in the facility.

Veterans interested in enrolling in VA healthcare may do so here or by calling 877-222-VETS.

More information about the Moderna vaccine is here.