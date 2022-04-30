MercyOne Clinton Medical Center is offering a free program to prevent type 2 diabetes. It is called Prevent T2 and is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Prevent T2 is a proven program designed to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes. The program begins Tuesday, May 17, a news release says.

Guided by trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes such as how to choose healthful options at the grocery store or when dining out, track food and activity, and manage stress.

You may have prediabetes or be at risk for type 2 diabetes if you answer “yes” to any of these questions:

Are you 45 years of age or older?

Are you overweight?

Do you have a family history of type 2 diabetes?

Are you physically active fewer than three times per week?

Have you ever had diabetes while pregnant or given birth to a baby that weighed more than 9 pounds?

Prevent T2 participants meet for a year to maintain healthy lifestyle changes – weekly for the first few months, then every other week, then once a month for the last 4-6 months. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together, participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

Sessions begin May 17 and are held Tuesdays, 7–8 a.m. in the MercyOne North Health Plaza, West Annex, 931 13th Avenue N., Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required. Call 563-244-3539 to register or learn more here.