Hot dog! Now you can be a voice for equality … of hot dogs and buns

Heinz has had enough of hot dog-to-bun inequality – and now you can sign a petition to make a change.

The Heinz company has started a change.org petition to try to get hot dogs and hot-dog buns to come in packages with even numbers of items. Typically, hot dogs come in packs of 10 while hot-dog buns come in packs of eight, a news release says.

“This age-old system has left two hot dogs without bun-homes for far too long,” the release says.

Already, the petition has hundreds of signatures. You can see the petition and add your signature here.

