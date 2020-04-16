Hotel Blackhawk offers “safe haven” to medical personnel and first responders

Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport is offering free, “safe haven” housing for area health care workers and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, announced Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken on Thursday.

“While public health officials track hospital beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment, we also need to respond to the understandable concern of our courageous healthcare workers for the safety of their own families as they care for ours,” Croken explained. “Thanks to the generosity of the Hotel Blackhawk, QC healthcare workers and first responders concerned about possibly shedding virus at home now have a safe and comfortable place to rest between work shifts without incurring additional expense.”

The program that runs between April 20 and May 14 includes a complimentary room and an affordable room service menu.

“We recognize and appreciate the enormous sacrifices being made by our frontline healthcare workers and first responders during this epidemic,” said Nick Cox, Hotel Blackhawk Sales Director. “We want to show our support by providing these heroes with a safe haven to rest when not on duty without exposing their own families to possible infection.”

Healthcare workers and first responders can take advantage of this offer by calling (563) 468-8898 and using the promotional code “safe haven.” Employee badges will be required to be shown at check-in to verify eligibility for the offer. There are a limited amount of rooms that will be available on a “first come, first served” basis.

Healthcare workers will have assigned floors designated to them and have access to a dedicated hotel elevator during their stay.

“I know my former colleagues would prefer to remain in their homes with their families during this difficult time,” Croken said. “However, the time to plan for possible emergency housing needs is before they occur.”