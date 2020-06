The last time we hit 90° was September 30, 2019…but we should heat up to 90° again on Tuesday!

That’s more than 10 degrees above normal.

Add in the humidity and it will feel like it’s about 95° Tuesday afternoon.

The sun is also very, very strong this time of year. If you’re out for any amount of time over the next couple months (and especially the next 5 or 6 weeks,) make sure you slap on some sunscreen.