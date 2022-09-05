Rita Vargas, Scott County recorder, is extending work day hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm to provide passport acceptance services to citizens needing a first-time U.S. Passport.

Information on the cost and how to apply for a passport book and/or a passport card is available here. U.S. citizens also can obtain passport information by phone at the National Passport Information Center toll-free at 1-877-487-2778 or the Scott County Recorder’s Office at 563-326-8623.

The Scott County Recorder Office is at the Scott County Administration Center, 600 W. 4th St., fifth floor, Davenport.