A house caught fire early Monday morning in Rock Island.

This was just before 1:00 a.m. on 17th Street near 7th Avenue.

Multiple fire and police vehicles were present as 17th Street was blocked in both directions.

Our crew could see smoke and some flames coming from the side of the structure.

No word at this time on the cause of the blaze or if there were any injuries.

We will bring you more information on this incident as it becomes available.