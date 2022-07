A house catches fire early Tuesday morning in Rock Island.

This was just before 2:00 a.m. on 33rd Street near 14th Avenue.

Our crew could see smoke coming from the structure but no flames.

At this time it is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

However, our team did see two dogs inside a car parked in front of the house.

Nevertheless, we do not know if they belong to anyone living there.

When we have more information on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online.