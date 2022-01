Multiple jurisdictions responded to a structure fire in Moline Monday morning.

This was around 7:30 on 6th Avenue between 25th and 26th streets.

Our crew saw smoke coming from a rear second floor window.

Fire personnel from moline and east moline were present.

We do not know if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire.

When we have more information on this incident we will bring it to you on air and online.