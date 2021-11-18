Firefighter injured in overnight fire

One firefighter is injured while responding to an overnight structure fire in Moline.

This was on 7th Avenue near 13th Street just after 2 a.m.

According to the Moline Fire Department, the call originated from an occupant of the second floor of the building, who had noticed smoke coming from a register.

The basement apartment was rendered uninhabitable.

No occupants of the building were injured but one firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has since been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

According to the Moline Fire Department there were no activated smoke detectors.

Other agencies assisting the Moline Fire Department included the Moline Police Department, Rock Island

Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, East Moline Fire Department, and the Moline

Second Alarmers.

EARLIER: Fire damaged a house early Thursday morning in Moline.

Our crew saw heavy smoke coming from the basement.

No word on the extent of the damage or if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

We will bring you more information on this incident as it becomes available.