House collapses under weight of tree sitting on it since derecho Local News by: Mike Colón Posted: Sep 4, 2020 / 02:48 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 4, 2020 / 02:49 PM CDT A house on Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport collapses September 4, 2020 under the weight of a tree that had been sitting on it since the derecho. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com) A house collapsed on Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport on Friday when a tree fell through it. The tree had been leaning on the house since the August 10 derecho and the house finally gave up. Nobody was home at the time.