House collapses under weight of tree sitting on it since derecho

by: Mike Colón

A house on Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport collapses September 4, 2020 under the weight of a tree that had been sitting on it since the derecho. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

A house collapsed on Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport on Friday when a tree fell through it.

The tree had been leaning on the house since the August 10 derecho and the house finally gave up.

Nobody was home at the time.

