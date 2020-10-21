House destroyed in Davenport fire

Crews are still fighting a massive fire that destroyed a house on 5th Street in Davenport.

It started just after 4 a.m.

Officials say the house is a total loss, but the fire is mostly contained, with firefighters still knocking down hotspots.

Officials believe the house was vacant, but neighbors were safely evacuated from a house next door that also sustained some damage.

Structure fire near 5th and Gaines in Davenport that started just after 4 this morning. The first photo shows what it looked like at 4:23 and the second photo shows how it looks now at 5:07. Crews are still working to put the fire out. Cause is unknown. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/1P9tyXcH0O — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) October 21, 2020

Davenport FD District Chief tells us the house was boarded up and vacant. As far as they know, no one was inside, but they will be investigating. The people next door were evacuated and there is some damage to their home. Cause still unknown. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/GNNxCulqzi — Taylor Boser Local 4 News (@tmboser) October 21, 2020

