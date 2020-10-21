House destroyed in Davenport fire

Crews are still fighting a massive fire that destroyed a house on 5th Street in Davenport.
It started just after 4 a.m.
Officials say the house is a total loss, but the fire is mostly contained, with firefighters still knocking down hotspots.
Officials believe the house was vacant, but neighbors were safely evacuated from a house next door that also sustained some damage.
Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.