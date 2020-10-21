House destroyed in Davenport fire

Crews are still fighting a massive fire that destroyed a house on 5th Street in Davenport.

It started just after 4 a.m.

Officials say the house is a total loss, but the fire is mostly contained, with firefighters still knocking down hotspots.

Officials believe the house was vacant, but neighbors were safely evacuated from a house next door that also sustained some damage.

