House fire closes road

A house fire closed a road while emergency crews worked to put it out Wednesday.

It happened in the 3300 block of Moencks Road after 7 p.m.

Officials say the fire started out back near the grill, then the house caught fire.

No one was injured and there are no damage estimates yet.

Moencks Road was closed from Valley Drive to Evergreen Place.

Bettendorf Fire was assisted by Riverdale Fire, MEDIC Ambulance and Bettendorf Police.