House fire displaces eight people Friday morning in sub-zero weather

No one was injured early Friday in a house fire in Burlington that displaced eight people.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 100 block of North Marshall Street in Burlington. Air temperature was -7 degrees, a news release says.

Firefighters found flames and smoke showing from a two-unit apartment house. Occupants were in the process of evacuating the house.

The house, owned by Charles McCabe, sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage and is not insured, the release says. Damage estimates are still being assessed.

Only one apartment was occupied. The occupants, including two adults and six children, were able to escape without injury. Police officers were able to keep them warm in squad cars until other arrangements could be made.

There is no renter’s insurance. The Red Cross has been called to help. Burlington Fire Department continues to investigate the cause of the blaze, which is not considered suspicious at this time, the release says.

Eleven Burlington firefighters responded to the fire and were assisted by firefighters from West Burlington, Danville, and Mediapolis responding on mutual aid. Burlington Police, Alliant Energy, and Superior Ambulance also assisted at the scene. Firefighters remained on the scene until 6:25 a.m.