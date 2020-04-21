House fire in Burlington kills woman, 3 dogs

1  of  7
Today the Burlington Fire Department announced that 65-year-old Patricia Gray died from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at 1527 Groove Street on Saturday evening.

The Burlington Fire Department arrived at 6:25 PM and found a fire in the kitchen after a neighbor reported smoke coming from the house. While searching the home, firefigthers found Gray unconscious. She was treated at the scene and taken to Great River Medical Center in West Burlington. Gray was later transferred to the University Hospitals in Iowa City where she died on Saturday April 18.

Fire investigators have determined where the fire started but the cause is unknown at this time. The fire is not considered suspicious.

Damage is estimated to be $30,000 to the structure and $15,000 to contents. Three dogs also died as a result of the fire.

Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

The Burlington Police and Fire Departments along with agents with the Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office conducted the investigation.

