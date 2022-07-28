Emergency crews responded to a house fire in East Moline on Thursday.

It happened around Noon in the 200 block of North 20th Street.

It was a small fire with a lot of smoke, but firefighters from several departments were able to put it out quickly.

No one was injured.

The East Moline Fire Department received assistance from the Moline Fire Department, Silvis Fire Department, Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, East Moline Police Department, Hampton Police Department and MidAmerican Energy.