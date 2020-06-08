House fire in Hampton

Smoke and flames rising from the back of a house on Lighthouse Lane in Hampton just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News is currently at the scene of a structure fire on Lighthouse Lane in Hampton that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, smoke and flames are rising from the back of the house.

There is no word yet on the cause or estimated amount of damage.

Flames are still in the back of the house @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/slOa9hXqSU — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) June 7, 2020

