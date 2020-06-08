Breaking News
House fire in Hampton
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

House fire in Hampton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smoke and flames rising from the back of a house on Lighthouse Lane in Hampton just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News is currently at the scene of a structure fire on Lighthouse Lane in Hampton that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Local 4’s Ryan Risky, smoke and flames are rising from the back of the house.

There is no word yet on the cause or estimated amount of damage.

We’re currently working to find more information and will continue to provide updates on the situation when available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss