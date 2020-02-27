House fire in Moline

UPDATE: The call came in after neighbors saw smoke coming from the residence. No one was in the house at the time of the incident.
There is no word on damage estimates or cause at this time.
EARLIER UPDATE: First responders are currently at the scene of a house fire near the 2800 block of 17th Street in Moline.
There appears to be damage to the garage and room attached to the garage of the house.
