House fire in Moline

A house fire occurred near the 2800 block of 17th Street in Moline, causing damage to the garage and a room attached to the garage of the house. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The call came in after neighbors saw smoke coming from the residence. No one was in the house at the time of the incident.

There is no word on damage estimates or cause at this time.

EARLIER UPDATE: First responders are currently at the scene of a house fire near the 2800 block of 17th Street in Moline.

There appears to be damage to the garage and room attached to the garage of the house.

#BREAKING: #House #fire near the 2800 block of 17th St. in #Moline. There appears to be damage to the #garage and #room attached to the garage. Photo courtesy of Bryan Bobb. #Illinois pic.twitter.com/BvmSay9uYD — Britni Moses Local 4 News (@BritniMoses) February 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.