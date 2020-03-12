House fire in Moline

First responders on the scene of a structure fire in the 3700 block of 10th Street Court in Moline that occurred Thursday evening. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

UPDATE: The fire started shortly before 6 p.m. One person was taken to the hospital, and their injuries are unknown at this time. An investigation is currently underway to find out the cause of the incident.

EARLIER UPDATE: Crews are currently on the scene of a structure fire that took place near the 3700 block of 10th Street Court in Moline.

The fire appears to have caused significant damage to the interior of the home.

More information will be provided when available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.