A house fire in Moline is under investigation.



Multiple fire department agencies were at the scene of the structure fire near 12th Avenue and 17th Street in Moline.



The call came in about 1 p.m. the estimate fire damage is unknown.



Tricia Murehy said she saw how the fire spread quickly.



“It was spreading really fast and then I see the flames shooting out the attic I guess you’d call it… it was spreading fast,” said Murehy.



Brian Vyncke is the Moline Fire Department Captain and he said that one of their struggles battling the flames was the age of the house.



“With older construction homes this is a blue frame construction so it’s going to be the fire actually runs through the walls doesn’t have fire stops,” said Capt. Vyncke.



The winds didn’t affect the fire from spreading.



“Luckily again you know if it had gotten much further it could’ve affected the homes on either side of it mainly the home to the west,” said Capt. Vyncke.



Murehy said she saw crews working to put out the flames.



“Hear the chain saws they were cutting into stuff just trying to get to the source of the fire,” said Murehy.



According to Capt. Vyncke it is believed that only one person lived inside the house.



“Will not be able to occupy the house because all the utilities were shut off and obviously there’s probably damage there’s no way she’s getting back in,” said Capt. Vyncke.



Tricia Murehy along with other neighbors are collecting clothes and personal hygiene products for the victim of the house fire.