Rock Island firefighters respond to fire at a vacant house in the 900 block of 14 1/2 Street on April 18 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

The Rock Island Fire Department responded to a fire in the 900 block of 14 1/2 Street around 4pm on Saturday.

The fire, which caused extensive damage, was in the back corner of the vacant house.

There were no injuries.

The cause in still under investigation.

