House fire in Rock Island

The current maximum height that a building adjacent to a residential area in Jersey Farms is 120 feet tall. The Neighborhood Association wants to reduce that to 55 feet, which is roughly four stories tall.

The reasoning is because of visibility and scenery around homes. Also the area near Rhythm City Casino is about 25 feet higher in elevation which would make that area taller than 55 feet. The Casino sits at 106 feet tall which would make it exempt from this proposed ordinance.