House fire in Rock Island Local News by: Andrea Medina Posted: Oct 17, 2019 / 07:20 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 17, 2019 / 07:20 AM CDT Emergency crews are responding to a house fire near 15th Avenue and 12th Street in Rock Island. Information is limited, but we’re on the scene working to get more details. #BREAKING House fire near 15th Avenue and 12th Street in Rock Island. Information is limited, but we’re on the scene working to get more details. @Local4NewsWHBF @YourFox18 pic.twitter.com/6JF2ksedOF— Andrea Medina (@AndreaMedinaTV) October 17, 2019