Mike and Lori Landon have been selected to receive the July Community Blue Ribbon Award (CBRA) for their home at 354 Hawkinson Ave., Galesburg.

The 6th Ward property was nominated by Galesburg residents Kevin and Carol Lynn. Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department facilitate this monthly award that recognizes efforts of residential property owners to promote a positive image for the neighborhood and community, a news release says. Sixth Ward Council Member Sarah Davis announced the winners during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.



The Landons have owned the property for 28 years and have made significant improvements to the 2-story structure and yard. During that time, new siding, windows, and roof were done, a garage was built with an asphalt driveway, and on-going painting provided a continuous fresh look to the house. The yard was re-leveled, perennial plantings were added to set off perimeter fencing, and a large maple tree was meticulously maintained to shade the back deck. An above-ground pool was added in the rear yard in 2014.



A CBRA sign has been placed in the front yard of the recipients’ home and a certificate was presented to the Landons at the July 18h city council meeting. Citizens are urged to nominate properties through the city website or a Galesburg on Track member. The award will focus on Ward 7 during the month of July with a recipient announced at the first City Council meeting in August.