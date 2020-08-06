House struck by gunfire in Muscatine

The Muscatine Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident from the early morning of August 6.

Around 2:00 a.m., there were reports of shots fired at 2208 Sampson Street in Muscatine. Police discovered the house had been hit with several bullets but no one was injured.

The incident is still being investigated by the Muscatine Police Department Major Crimes Investigators.

Anyone that has any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Roseman at (563) 263-9922 or jroseman@muscatineiowa.gov.