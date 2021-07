Gunfire struck a house in Davenport shortly before 4:30 p.m. Sunday in a residential neighborhood in the area of Douglas Court and Grand Avenue.

Our Local 4 News crew, only station at the scene, saw several squad cars and officers in the area. Police, who talked with neighbors and witnesses, recovered multiple casings.

There did not appear to be any injuries.

