Low and moderate income homeowners in Galesburg can receive assistance with home repairs thanks to a new program from the City. Applications are now being accepted for the recently approved Housing Repair Assistance Program for owner-occupied single-family residences. This program is designed to provide financial assistance in the form of grants up to $4,500 to low-to-moderate income owner-occupied homeowners within the corporate limits of the City. Anyone with questions about the process or what projects qualify can contact the Housing Coordinator at (309)345-3652 or visit their website by clicking here.

Eligible repair activities include improvements to a building’s accessibility, installation of smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, demolition of unsafe accessory garages or sheds less than 1,000 square feet, replacement of HVAC equipment at least 15 years old, repairs to electrical and plumbing issues and minor roof repairs. The FAQ section of the City’s website provides examples of some of the repairs that are eligible and a complete list is available in the application. To qualify for the program, the household income must be under 80% of the area median income, as established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Applicants must also provide proof of income and liquid assets, proof of homeownership, not be delinquent on water/sewer/refuse account, proof of property insurance and two estimates from different contractors.

Homeowners may request applications in the Community Development Department on the second floor at City Hall, located at 55 W. Tompkins Street, or by using the citizen request center on the city website. They can discuss the application with the Housing Coordinator to get more information and details on completing it. Once applications are completed with all the required supporting documentation, homeowners should call (309) 345-3652 to set up an appointment to review the application. Projects are subject to the availability of funds and there is a maximum of $4,500 of assistance per applicant. Homeowners are responsible for 5% of the project cost and any costs over $4,500.