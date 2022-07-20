An armada of hovercraft will be on the Mississippi River and on the Muscatine riverfront this weekend as the Hoverclub of America holds Hoverally 2022 at Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive in Muscatine.

The old boat launch on the downstream end of Riverside Park will be closed to public use Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 for the rally. Parking will also be restricted in the area of the old boat launch but a lane will be kept open for access to the parking lot near the basketball courts. Anyone attending the “Almost Friday Fest” event from 5-8 p.m. on July 21 should remember that parking will be unavailable south of the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park.

For more information, visit the Hoverclub’s website by clicking here or their Facebook page by clicking here.