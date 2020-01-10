How a bullet and stab proof vest will help Galesburg PD’s K9 Zeus

Zeus is the Galesburg Police Department’s K9 and he is receiving a bullet and stab proof vest.

This came as a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Officer Jake Taylor has been Zeus’s K9 handler since the dog joined the department in August 2019.

“It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Taylor said. “He’s a good dog, he gets me and my other officers home every night so I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Zeus is trained in sniffing out narcotics, tracking and article searches. We hid brass knuckles in a park and it took Zeus about 16 seconds to find it.

A bullet and stab proof vest donation for Zeus will help protect him while on duty.

“When we go in and do building searches or we put him in a situation that he’s going to need to wear a vest, that’ll be available to him you know we have our vests on when we’re at work so we need to protect him and having this vest is going to be huge.”

Zeus stays at home with Taylor and his family.

“When I get him out at home, he’s like okay it’s time to relax be a dog, but then when I put him in the car to come to work he knows what he’s doing.”

For the few months Zeus has been a part of the department, he has already made an impact.

“That bond was not there at the beginning. He wasn’t sure of me, I wasn’t sure of him. When I first got him out on my own without the other guys being around, it’s intimidating. These dogs, they can bite and we know that going in to it but when we developed that bond, he’s my best friend now.”

The vest should arrive in March for Zeus.