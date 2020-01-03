How a local program pairs patients in need with a friendly face

A simple song could change someone’s life. That’s why Brenda Hughes plays music for people in hospice.

“Maybe they’re very tired and maybe not open their eyes and may not talk and sometimes they do, but what I get out of it is just the realization of how nice just on a human level it is just to be there for somebody and just to connect with them,” said Brenda Hughes, volunteer at Hospice Compassus.

She started volunteering at Hospice Compassus in November 2018 after her father was in hospice.

“I tended to put a lot of pressure on myself like I have to be the perfect volunteer or be all prepared and everything, but I think you just have to be perfectly human and maybe you go in to the experience and be open to what could happen in that 20, 30, 40 minutes that you’re with the person,” she said.

The volunteer coordinator at Hospice Compassus, Jill Venden, said the program is always looking for volunteers.

“The gift of presence – sometimes our clients aren’t communicating very much so they might just be in there and sitting quietly, maybe reading the bible, singing hymns, playing music, some Elvis maybe, doing puzzles, there’s just a whole realm of things depending kind of on that connection that they make with the actual clients,” said Venden.

That could make all the difference for a person in need.

“They’re seeing people all the time that are coming in and needing something, taking their blood pressure, taking their vitals, checking levels and giving them meds and and maybe they just want someone to sit and visit, not have somebody poking and prodding at them,” said Venden.

For volunteers like Hughes, she gains something too.

“I think it’s given me a greater appreciation for the power of just being there and being open,” Hughes said.

More information on how to become a volunteer can be found on Hospice Compassus’ website.