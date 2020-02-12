How a local teen inspired area congregations to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad Cities

Multiple congregations from the Quad Cities are coming together to plant trees with hopes of fulfilling a local teen’s vision of giving back to the environment.

The project was inspired by Asher Schroeder, who attends Temple Emanuel in Davenport. During the Torah portion of his bar mitzvah back in November, Schroeder gave a speech comparing the actions of humans to the story of Noah’s Ark.

“He taught us that we needed to be more righteous than Noah was. Noah did not try to save the world when God set out to destroy it,” said Temple Emanuel’s Rabbi Linda Bertenthal. “We are in one of those ‘Noah’ moments, where we know that our world is endangered. If we don’t step up and be more righteous than Noah, we’re going to be responsible for destroying it.”

Schroeder made a pitch to his congregation, teaching them that the best way to help save the environment is by planting trees. Schroeder says when humans breathe, they release carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and trees take the carbon dioxide out of the air. Schroeder’s teachings caught the attention of the Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith and Living Lands & Waters, who recently partnered up to plant 1,000 trees in the Quad Cities this April.

“There are a lot of different congregations and at least one university who’s participating to sign people up, which we need to do in the next couple of weeks to agree to receive free trees in April,” said Rabbi Linda.

The 1,000-tree campaign kicked off Sunday afternoon at Temple Emanuel with Schroeder delivering a speech to the Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith about the project and its purpose.

Further discussion about the project took place after Schroeder’s speech, and a sapling was planted to recognize the Jewish holiday “Tu BiShvat,” which means celebrating “a new year of trees.”

Schroeder says he’s “quite happy” about the response he’s received from the community about his vision to save the environment.

“I thought it would stay within our congregation and be like a smaller project,” said Schroeder.

Rabbi Linda says this project is an opportunity to unite the Quad Cities community through a good cause that will benefit generations to come.

“I think it’s the most beautiful thing in the world. So often these days, people feel divided. There are people who seem to delight in trying to divide us from each other and, instead, we’re uniting to say we do not agree to let our world be destroyed,” said Rabbi Linda. “We will ensure that there’s a world here for our children, and their children, and their children and their children. This is a sacred trust that God has entrusted to us, and we’re rising to the call.”

The Faith Leaders Caucus of Quad Cities Interfaith is asking for the community’s help in finding locations to reach their goal of planting 1,000 trees. Anyone who knows of a place that could benefit from having 10 to 100 trees planted is encouraged to contact Rabbi Linda at Temple Emanuel or Reverend Rich Hendricks at the Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad Cities.