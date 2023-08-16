Some Iowa librarians fear the state law that makes it easier to ban books in schools could spread to public libraries.

The Iowa Library Association says it’s not uncommon for school districts to work closely with public libraries, and the only library is the school library in at least seven communities. Some libraries allow student ID’s to be used like a library card.

Concerned librarians say they’re worried about what the book ban law could represent nationally because the Library Bill of Rights was written in Des Moines.

The new law is not clear about what school libraries that are also public institutions should do.

The Iowa Library Association reached out to the state for guidance, but it has not received a response.