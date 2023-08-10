Whether your student is back in school already or going back within the next couple of weeks across the QCA, it’s important to make sure your scholar has all the necessary tools to be successful in the classroom. You’ve made sure to get pencils, paper, folders, pens, crayons and backpacks, but what about one of the most important tools for school, their eyesight??

Annual visits to your eye doctor can definitely help, but as Bradley Blackburn expains, school vision screenings may not be enough for success.