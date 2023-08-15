Going back to school can be a lot – new school, new friends, new teachers, new challenges – but how can you help your student cope with the anxiety of a new school year and be ready to head back to class?

Psychologists have some advice on how parents can help young students deal with any anxiety. Doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say if your child is having nightmares lately, it could be a sign of jitters about the new year school year. They recommend easing your child back into their typical routine of waking up and going to bed in preparation for the school year.

Additionally, experts say it’s a good idea for parents and guardians to take their kids to school prior to its start to help them get used to the new environment.