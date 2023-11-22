As families and friends gather here at home in the QCA and nationwide to give thanks, Iowa American Water has tips to keep a home plumbing system worth being thankful for.

This holiday season, the feast may be grand, but so could be the aftermath if fats,

oils and grease (FOGs) from cooking find their way down the drain and into the sewer system. When washed down the sink, FOGs turn into thick sludge as they cool and stick to pipe interiors at the lower parts of the drain. Neither dishwashing detergents nor garbage disposals have the ability to properly break down these materials, which build up over time. Eventually, this sludge can cause sewer blockages, backups, and overflows, which pose potential health and environmental hazards. Iowa American Water

“Rinsing food scraps and FOGs down the drain may seem like the easiest way to quickly clean up after a holiday feast, but it can lead to costly and time-consuming plumbing repairs,” Brad Nielsen, Vice President of Operations at Iowa American Water, said. “Taking extra steps to dispose of these materials properly will help minimize the risk of damaging your residential plumbing as well as our wastewater distribution system as a whole.”

Here are some tips for handling fats, oils and grease:

No matter how powerful your garbage disposal may be, it can’t prevent FOGs from sticking to your pipes. Never rinse FOGs down the drain.

To keep food scraps out of pipes, install a basket or strainer in the drain and empty the trapped pieces into the trash.

Scrape all food scraps and FOGs from plates, pots, and utensils into the trash before washing.

“Our homes are filled with warmth and joy during the holidays, and the last thing anyone wants is a plumbing problem,” Nielsen said. “Let’s celebrate responsibly by giving thanks and not clogs this holiday season.”

