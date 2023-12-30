As the holiday season winds down, after the presents have been opened, the leftovers have been eaten and the decorations have come down, what’s next for your Christmas tree?

The City of Muscatine is helping Muscatine and Fruitland residents recycle their live Christmas trees with curbside collection starting on January 3. The curbside collection is part of the yard waste collection service provided by the Solid Waste Division.

Unflocked live trees will be collected by the Solid Waste Division on the resident’s refuse collection day starting on Wednesday, January 3, continuing through Wednesday, January 31.

The trees must be placed next to the curb for collection.

To prepare unflocked live trees for curbside collection, remove all ornaments, wires and decorations from the tree, along with stands or metal objects.

Do not place the tree in a plastic bag.

Trees taller than five feet should be cut into two sections.

Flocked and artificial trees and wreaths are considered garbage items and cannot be recycled. These items can be taken to the Muscatine Transfer Station, located at 1000 S. Houser St., Muscatine, for disposal, or residents can contact the Transfer Station to schedule a curbside pickup at (563) 263-9689.

