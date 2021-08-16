‘How can these people endure any more?’ QC group devastated after Haitian earthquake

The death toll continues to rise after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti on Saturday.

Families there are without their homes and working to clean up what damage they can.

Locally, Friends of the People of Haiti in Moline offer their support by reaching out to those they know there.

Luann Polissaint, president of Friends of the People of Haiti, has visited Haiti 10 times. When she found out the news, she was devastated.

“How can these people endure any more?” she said. “They have been through so much, but when I think about it and I start to get overwhelmed, I think well how are they feeling? They must be overwhelmed as well.”

Friends of the People of Haiti will hold a prayer service at 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at Sacred Heart Church in Moline.