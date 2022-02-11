You may remember a few years ago, when the avian flu devastated egg-laying and turkey flocks in Iowa.

A new strain of the flu has been discovered on a farm in Indiana.

The Iowa Turkey Federation says it’s cause for concern but not panic.

“They quickly responded and have euthanized that flock, and that is exactly what our industry is hoping will happen in any further cases,” said Executive Director Greta Irwin. “That we identify the virus quickly in birds, and then those birds are quickly euthanized to help stop that spread of the virus.”

Iowa has been on guard for avian influenza since the 1980s.

Authorities say the new strain in Indiana originated in Europe and travels with wild birds.

Iowa conducts biosecurity audits on turkey farms and training for it every year.

All flocks are tested before being taken from a farm.

“Consumers need to be aware that any birds that do test positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza do not enter the food chain,” added Irwin. “They are taken care of on the farm, they’re euthanized on the farm, so it is not a human health concern that we need to worry about.”

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says he appreciates the work of authorities in Indiana to identify the avian flu and act promptly.