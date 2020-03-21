How coronavirus could impact final arrangements

One thing that’s harder to do because of the restrictions in place from the coronavirus you might not think about…going to a funeral

It limits how many people can show up for services to pay their respects. Funeral homes are taking more steps related to cleaning intended to avoid contamination.

But things could change now that the stay at home order is in place for Illinois.

Two Moline funeral directors said that they hope to still be able to have services for immediate family because if they don’t, it could affect people emotionally later on.

“Well, if we get to the point where we can’t have funeral services, I think we’re going to run in to a big problem way on down the road with grief,” Reid Trimble, funeral director at Trimble Funeral Home and Crematory said. “And we’re gonna have people that wanna have services down the road and then they’re not going to do it, and they’re going to have this un-dealt with grief that could cause ramifications down the road for these folks.”

In the meantime Trimble is already limiting services to 10 people, and streaming their services online for others to watch

Trimble says that if you choose cremation, you can fill out all the paperwork online.

“From that point, we would bring the individual into our care. The cremation takes place at our facility, but the family never needs to leave their home.”

Trimble says that you can still plan celebration of life services later on in the year, however.

Rafferty funeral home also said they started streaming services to their Facebook page this week, and said that the toughest part of this time was being able to keep up with the changes.

“Yesterday’s funeral we scheduled three different times at three different places and it’s just a moving target. The families have been great we just have to adapt as needed,” Kevin Rafferty, owner of Rafferty Funeral Home said.

“Families still need to have closure, you can’t pause grief. You still have to move through that.”