How COVID-19 effected Census day



“A lot of the wind has been blown out of our sails,” said Dave Geenen, Executive Director of the Victor Day Foundation.

A month ago, census day in the Quad Cities was planned to be accompanied by lots of activities.



“We had a lot of neighborhood parties being planned for today, the botanical center was going to offer free visits, free admission for today,” said Geenen. “The Quad city storm was going to have a game tonight and that was going to be all about the census.”

But all that has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.



“We had a lot of momentum gearing up to April one and a lot of that has kinda been put on the back burner for awhile,” said Geenen.

But the show must go on.



“The way that we’ve been able to be agile and nimble and change our outreach strategies has been pretty amazing to me how quickly we’ve been able to come with some creative ideas,” Said Geenen

And those ideas needed people like Stephanee Jordan, the Federal Grants Director for the Moline school district, to step up.



“We’ve been doing stuff like putting census chapstick in people’s lunches. We’ve been speaking with some of our parents as they pick up lunch and reminding them about filling out the census,” said Jordan.

Moline schools have been handing out lunches since schools closed.

This was their way of chipping in to make up for the lost activities.

Social media has also played a big role in the revised campaign.

But nothing beats, even distanced, face to face interaction.



“Just that person that you know saying hey, did you remember to fill out the census, it’s so important and tell your friends and neighbors the same,” said Jordan. “I think that it’s really what’s making a difference in these times.”

