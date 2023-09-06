The Davenport City Council met for its regular committee of the whole September 6.

Alderman Derek Cornette was in attendance, and some of the public comment targeted September 7’s special meeting to consider expelling Cornette. The 7th Ward Alderman could be forced out if two-thirds of the council vote to remove him, which would take seven votes if all ten council members vote.

Fox 18 obtained e-mail from the city in a Freedom of Information request. Two messages sent by Corporate Counsel Tom Warner to Cornette give him directions on how he can communicate with people who work for the city. One bans him from having any direct communication with a city worker other than Warner or Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer. Warner says those restrictions are in place based on Cornette’s interaction with city employees.

Local 4 tried to reach Cornette for a comment, but he has not responded.