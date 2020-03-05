How Davenport hopes to increase census response in Downtown

The census mailers being are being sent out on Thursday, March 12.

The count determines federal funding for things like road construction, school districts and housing.

There are new ways to provide your information this year. It’s the first time you can reply online.

Both Iowa and Illinois have census response rates of over 70%, which is over the national average of 66.5%.

But one of the areas that has the lowest response rates in the Quad Cities is Davenport’s Downtown area, with rates below the national average.

One downtown resident said that it could be because people that live downtown, don’t do so for very long.

“We’re just not as invested in the school districts or the other things that the census might provide them with,” Roberta Kaup said. “I would probably do it online, however I think you could get a miscalculation because a lot of older people, or people who are underprivileged might not have access to a computer.”

Marion Meginnis, the alderwoman for the downtown area said that this year’s census advertisements will include postings at all apartment buildings and door hangers for each apartment unit to try and help get more people to respond from her ward.