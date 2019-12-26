How donating plasma turned into a lifetime Christmas memory

Mindy Glade honored her friend’s son who died three years ago after he committed suicide.



Glade donated plasma and she used the money from that to buy toys for her friend’s daughters. She surprised her friend Wednesday night with a box filled with toys and a holiday dinner.



“I really wanted to reach out and give them more something to celebrate in honor of her son Jeremiah and you know to let her know we care,” said Glade.



Her act of kindness will help save lives and also make her friend’s special.



“I’m donating plasma so I can use that money to go and purchase more gifts for her kids,” said Glade.



Mindy and Nicole Abraham have been friends for over 20 years.



“I went to school high with my friend, we lived together we were two houses down and our kids grew up together,” said Glade.



Abraham had no idea what Mindy had in mind for Christmas. She was left speechless when she saw Mindy with a box full of toys for her kids and was in shock to find out what her friend had done.



“I wanted to cry, I was grateful, just grateful,” said Abraham.



Nicole has been through a lot especially with the death of her son Jeremiah.

They want to raise awareness on suicide and help save others.



Mindy also surprised Nicole with a rock she painted with Jeremiah’s face.

Nicole said this will be a Christmas she’ll always remember.

Next Christmas Mindy and Nicole plan to surprise another family in need during the holidays in honor of Nicole’s son.