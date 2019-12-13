How executive orders could affect Arsenal workers

Workers at the Rock Island Arsenal could have a more difficult time negotiating with management.

That’s because 3 executive orders that were challenged in court last year are just now starting to take effect.

The orders limits the amount of paid time union stewards can help employees: From 880 hours a month in total, down to 600 hours a year.

This means they won’t be able to help employees negotiate arbitration or navigate grievances for more than one paid hour a year.

AFGE local 2119’s chapter president Ken McKillip says that this does a major disservice to the workers he represents, many of whom have earned their keep.

“We are the largest employer in the Quad Cities on the island.” McKillip said. “30 percent of our employees are veterans. They’ve retired from the military and they come in and still provide a public service. I mean they did it in the military and then they come there and they still provide a public service. It’s hurting the vets also.”

The executive orders won’t affect the AFGE at the Arsenal until their current contract negotiations with management are finished.

However McKillip says that the orders give Arsenal management too much leverage in those negotiations.