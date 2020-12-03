How families can prepare their kids to limit debt as college loans return

Some recent college graduates adjusting to life after earning their degrees face another daunting challenge.

The moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest expires at the end of the month.

The Secretary of Education issued it in response to the pandemic.

A University of Iowa graduate working at a DNA laboratory near the campus says these months of no payments helped her stay afloat.

She tells Local 4, out-of-state tuition will have her monthly payments at $1,000 a month.

We also spoke to David Nelson, the CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management about what families should know as their kids prepare for college.

Below is Nelson’s five mistakes of federal loan student borrowing.

You can also find their resources here: https://www.nelsoncorp.com/